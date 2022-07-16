Zaria Talks About ‘PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN’ on The Wayne Ayers Podcast

Zaria as Farran in Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Zaria began her acting career in 2019 when she appeared on Black-ish for a guest role. She continued her journey by appearing in Dad Sop Embarrassing Me!, Millennial Jenny, and Bosch: Legacy.

The young actress later starred in the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers which was written by Travon Free and directed by both Free and Martin Desmond Roe. The short film depicts the brutal killings of Black Americans by police officers through the eyes of a young Black man stuck in a Groundhog Day-like situation where every one of them ends in his death.

In 2020, it was announced that she will portray Faran Bryant in the HBO Max original series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin . The series is set to hit the streaming platform on July 28th.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star recently graced The Wayne Ayers Podcast to talk about the series. Zaria spoke about working with Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, and Malia Pyles. While on the podcast she revealed her favorite character from Pretty Little Liars, the character who's going to piss off the fans, and the funniest person on set.

The young actress ended the podcast by sharing her thoughts about Roe vs Wade, doing poetry, and revealing she is directing, producing, writing, and starring in an upcoming short film. She also teased other upcoming projects she's working on that we believe we might see her in a possible rom-com film.

Listen to the full podcast episode on Spotify and Apple podcast.