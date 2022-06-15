Elodie Grace Orkin Talks ‘Stranger Things 4’ On The Wayne Ayers Podcast

Photo credit of Netflix

Elodie Grace Orkin is the latest guest on The Wayne Ayers Podcast. She portrays Angela in ‘Stranger Things 4’ and her character might be the most hated in the series. Gladly, it turns out that Elodie is nothing like the character she portrays in the show. The young star spoke about her time filming season 4.

Orkin speaks about the full-circle moment of joining the series. Elodie revealed her favorite moment from this season and the song that would save her from Vecna. The ‘Stranger Things 4’ star also revealed who's the funniest cast member and goes into depth about what the cast did in between takes. She talks about how Millie Bobby Brown plans on producing films.

The 18-year-old ‘Stranger Things 4’ star spoke about life outside of the hit series. She talks about writing films and reveals she's interested in learning more about the producing side. She talks about the other Netflix shows she would want to star in if the opportunity presents itself. Elodie ended the podcast episode on a cliffhanger about if her character will return in part 2 of ‘Stranger Things 4.’

‘Stranger Things 4' continues to break records as it turns the world upside down. In the third week, the Hawkins crew pulled in an additional 159.24M hours viewed. The series has also cemented itself as the Most Popular English-language TV series on Netflix with an astounding 781.04M hours viewed, the first English language series to do so in this period. Seasons 1 to 3 of Stranger Things held steady with 51.42M hours viewed (Season 2), 50.29M hours viewed (Season 1), and 47.6M hours viewed (Season 3).

You can watch the full podcast on Spotify here or listen to the full podcast on Apple Podcast here.