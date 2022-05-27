Dr. Ebonie Vincent Talks TLC’s 'My Feet Are Killing Me' On The Wayne Ayers Podcast

Photo credit of Dr. Ebonie

Dr. Ebonie is a licensed podiatrist behind the hit TLC television series “My Feet Are Killing Me.” She works with all types of foot and ankle ailments with a specialty in foot and ankle reconstruction and diabetic limb salvage.

Millions of Americans struggle with foot and ankle ailments every year but very few seek relief from a podiatrist. With foot problems comes embarrassment and shame. 50% of women say their feet embarrass them. There are now even thousands of “I hate feet” Facebook pages and groups. That foot shame shows up at the spa. Spa employees nationwide say clients habitually apologize during treatments for their corns, Sahara-dry heels, ingrown toenails and hairy toes.

The podiatrist recently appeared on The Wayne Ayers Podcast to inform his viewers about the importance of a podiatrist. While on the podcast she talks about treating Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis for one of her clients on the hit TLC show ‘My Feet Are Killing Me.’Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis is a genetic dermatologic condition in which patients show a decreased immunologic ability to defend against and eradicate certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV), leading to persistent infection and increased lifetime risk of development of cutaneous dysplasia and malignancy.

Dr. Ebonie’s goal is to bring awareness to the fact that there is hope and relief available for everyone. No matter what the foot problem – heel pain, plantar fasciitis, deformities, nail fungus, foot odor, ankle sprains, bunions, corns, calluses, hammertoe or ingrown toenails – she has innovative ways to deal with all of these common foot issues.

