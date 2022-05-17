Brittany O'Grady Talks Working With Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest, and Sydney Sweeney on The Wayne Ayers Podcast

Photo courtesy of Brittany O’Grady

Brittany O’Grady is an actress who rose to stardom when she played the role of Simone in the film “Star” in 2016 alongside Queen Latifah, playing the role of Star’s sister who was tracked down together with her best friend through Instagram. The three talented musicians move to Atlanta to pursue their dreams, but soon discover that their dreams have a price which is sometimes very costly. She also performed a number of songs in “Star” including “I Bring Me” and “I Can Be”. The third season of the series “Star” premiered in December2018.

The “Star” actress appeared on The Wayne Ayers Podcast to give her fans an update with her life. The 25-year-old actress revealed she’s engaged with Ben Huyard. The couple have apparently been together since they were in High School so we are definitely rooting for them.

While on the podcast O’Grady talks about working with Sydney Sweeney on HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ limited series. She portrays Paula on the show. Paula’s on vacation with her friend Olivia and the Mossbacher Family, Paula is a sharp-tongued college Sophomore who casts critical eyes on the lifestyles and belief systems of everyone around her. Sydney and Brittany characters are truly the highlight of the series.

The best part of the podcast episode is when Brittany O’Grady talks about her friendship with Ryan Destiny and Jude Demorest. She also talks about the possibility of “Star” coming back.

Free People recently revealed Brittany O’Grady as its first celebrity ambassador. She will represent the brand through multiple campaigns, event appearances and more. Free People decided to partner with O’Grady due to her ability to embrace the label’s ethos of being a true creative spirit.

Listen to the full podcast episode here and watch the full episode podcast here.