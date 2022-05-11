Diamond White Talks Upcoming Album and Film Projects on The Wayne Ayers Podcast

Photo Courtesy of Diamond White

Diamond White is a singer, actress, and voice actress who gained fame on the second season of the reality television music competition show 'The X Factor', in which she came back after initial elimination and finished fifth.

White, who acted in musicals as a child, has since then appeared on several films and television shows. She has appeared on 169 episodes of ‘The Bold and Beautiful’. White speaks on joining the show and talks about the set life. Disney Channel's animated series ‘Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ casted Diamond White as Moon Girl, she spoke about the importance of representation for young black girls. Lastly, White also revealed she would join the ‘Euphoria’ cast if she could join any other show right now.

Diamond White spoke on her upcoming album that she labels a revenge album after going through a recent break up. Her former boyfriend helped produce her last album Summerland. She also revealed the album title on the podcast. Diamond revealed she would like to work with Frank Ocean and Lady Gaga in the near future if the opportunity presents itself.

The young star has also done voice roles in many animated series and films. Her acting credits include TV shows like 'Phineas and Ferb', 'The Haunted Hathaways', 'Sofia the First', 'The Lion Guard', 'Sing It!' and 'Pinky Malinky', and movies like 'Boo! A Madea Halloween', its sequel, and 'The Emoji Movie'.

Check out the full episode of Diamond White on The Wayne Ayers Podcast on Apple and Spotify.