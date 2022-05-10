Precious Mustapha Reveals ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Secrets On The Wayne Ayers Podcast

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Precious Mustapha is known for her role as Aisha in the popular Netflix series, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga.’ The show is based on the animated series Winx Club which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2004.

Mustapha revealed a little secret on The Wayne Ayers Podcast about her character Aisha in season 2. Aisha will reportedly find romance in the upcoming season. Mustapha says “I know the fans have been saying they want her [Aisha] to have a romance, so yeah… season 2, prepare to see Aisha kind of step out of her comfort zone a little bit.” Many expect to see a back story of Aisha in season 2. She’s a water fairy but little to nothing is stated about Aisha’s childhood besides from her association with swimming.

In February of 2021, a month after the release of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ season 1, Netflix decided to renew the series for season 2 with a video announcement. Production for season 2 began in July with Brian Young continuing as the showrunner and producer. They announced the beginning of production with a behind-the-scenes video. You can watch it here. When Precious appeared on The Wayne Ayers Podcast she revealed they wrapped production for season 2. Many are speculating the series to be released late summer or early Fall due to all the visual effects they will have to add to the episodes to showcase these fairy’s powers. You can listen to the full Wayne Ayers podcast interview with Precious Mustapha on Apple or Spotify.

