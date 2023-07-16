An Unexpected Detour: Exploring the 'Very Large Array' in New Mexico

video by @EverydayDriver

Last year, a group of explorers veered off the beaten path to an extraordinary destination in New Mexico known as the 'Very Large Array', located just south of Albuquerque. This massive radio telescope, an attraction for space enthusiasts, offers a chance to engage with the quest for extraterrestrial communication. In their journey, the team also visited Roswell, a town infamous for alleged alien encounters. Their adventures are documented on their YouTube channel, EverydayDriver, which features their travelogue of this unique southern expedition.