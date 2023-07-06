Introducing the 2023 BMW 330e: A Superior Plug-In Hybrid Sedan

video by @AAutoBuyersGuide

The 2023 BMW 330e brings a new level of efficiency and practicality to the BMW 3 Series, boasting a combined 288 horsepower and an electric range of up to 22 miles. With various driving modes, and distinctive characteristics such as rear power bias, it offers a unique and engaging driving experience.

Despite a slight reduction in rear seat legroom and trunk capacity due to battery placement, the sedan provides comfort with adjustable lumbar support and excellent ride quality. Its driving dynamics outshine its main competitor, the Volvo S60, particularly in terms of steering feel and power handling.