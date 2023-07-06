High-Power, Low-Cost: Finding 300-Horsepower Cars Under $10,000

video by @Motor1

In the escalating used car market, affordable power can still be found for those who know where to look. A recently released list offers hope to budget-conscious speed enthusiasts by featuring 300-horsepower vehicles available for less than $10,000. The selection criteria focused on cars priced around this mark, extending the age range to match current ownership trends of nearly 12 years. This consideration brings the search to vehicles around 2012 with mileage between 85,000 to 100,000 miles, reflecting their older age.

Kelly Blue Book experts assisted in determining the private party value of the vehicles. Cars had to be in 'Good' condition and a commonly preferred color, Silver, was chosen. Standouts from the list include the 2011 Camaro V6, the 2012 BMW 550i, the 2012 Chrysler 300C, and the 2012 Dodge Charger RT. These cars provide impressive power at a significant discount compared to new models, proving that there are still bargains to be found in the used car market.