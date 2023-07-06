High-Power, Low-Cost: Finding 300-Horsepower Cars Under $10,000

Wheels In Motion

video by @Motor1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyzlX_0nI5OX0P00

In the escalating used car market, affordable power can still be found for those who know where to look. A recently released list offers hope to budget-conscious speed enthusiasts by featuring 300-horsepower vehicles available for less than $10,000. The selection criteria focused on cars priced around this mark, extending the age range to match current ownership trends of nearly 12 years. This consideration brings the search to vehicles around 2012 with mileage between 85,000 to 100,000 miles, reflecting their older age.

Kelly Blue Book experts assisted in determining the private party value of the vehicles. Cars had to be in 'Good' condition and a commonly preferred color, Silver, was chosen. Standouts from the list include the 2011 Camaro V6, the 2012 BMW 550i, the 2012 Chrysler 300C, and the 2012 Dodge Charger RT. These cars provide impressive power at a significant discount compared to new models, proving that there are still bargains to be found in the used car market.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Your gateway to the world of automotive innovation

75 followers

More from Wheels In Motion

Revitalizing a Classic: The Smoking Tire's Comprehensive Corvette Restoration

The Smoking Tire YouTube channel, in collaboration with 'Get Entered to Win', is meticulously restoring a 2005 C6 Corvette. This ambitious project, documented in a captivating three-part series, gives viewers a chance to win the revived vehicle. The initial phase saw the replacement of the car's brittle leather seats with Katzkin-crafted covers, improving both aesthetics and safety.

Read full story

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport R-Line: Redefining Mid-Size Luxury SUVs

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport R-Line, an upgrade from its predecessor, is making its presence felt in the mid-size SUV market. With a new turbo engine, enhanced technology, and a luxury interior, it sets a new standard. The SUV, powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, also boasts improved fuel economy and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds.

Read full story

The Revamped 2024 Volkswagen Atlas 3-Row: An Enhanced Experience for Family SUVs

The Atlas, Volkswagen's premier model, is set to receive remarkable upgrades for 2024, solidifying its reputation in the 3-row family SUV market segment. Building on its 2021 success of over 100,000 units sold, the Atlas is transforming Volkswagen from a people's car manufacturer to a people's SUV producer.

Read full story

The Redefined 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Series: An Insight

Unveiling its 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen presents a blend of design, performance, and tech upgrades. The exterior flaunts a larger grille, full LED light bar, and an illuminated logo, while the top trim and other options offer a customized feel. An updated engine, impressive cargo space, and fuel efficiency are remarkable features. The Atlas Cross Sport, with 40.8 cubic feet of cargo space, exceeds the three-row Atlas in size.

Read full story

European Launch of Ford's Compact Electric Explorer Slated for 2024

Ford has revealed plans for the 2024 debut of its inaugural electric Explorer, a vehicle designed expressly for European markets. A collaboration with Volkswagen, this compact SUV aims to challenge European EVs such as the MG4, ID.3/ID.4, and Ford's own Mustang Mach E. The model, notably smaller than its American equivalents, will not be available in the US.

Read full story

The 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: A High-Performance Marvel Worth Investment

With its impressive performance and distinct features, the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, priced at $73,048 CAD, has received much acclaim. A powerful 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, delivering 472 horsepower, and choice of transmissions are among its key assets. Its interior layout, featuring a non-intrusive 10-inch infotainment screen and carbon fiber detailing, adds to its allure.

Read full story
Colorado State

2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss' Impressive Off-Road Showdown

The 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss took on the challenging off-road course, Onyx, in a thrilling test drive. The crew first cleared the vegetative path, paving the way for a smooth drive. Despite initial concerns, the vehicle, boosted by its grippy tires and a rear axle G80 mechanical locker, tackled the first major obstacle, the lava lane, with aplomb.

Read full story

The New VW Amarok: A Blend of Luxury and Performance

The latest Volkswagen Amarok model is creating quite a buzz with its fusion of lavishness and strength. Although sharing similarities with the Ford Ranger, the Amarok stands out with its unique modifications, including new body panels and an upgraded interior. An exclusive Pan Americana trim adds to its striking appearance.

Read full story

The 2024 Ineos Grenadier: A Unique Blend of Classic and Modern Design in SUVs & Trucks

The 2024 Ineos Grenadier, hailed as the year's most exceptional SUV and truck, is highly anticipated for its U.S. market debut. It's a modern interpretation of the iconic Land Rover Defender, featuring a powerful BMW inline six engine, similar to the BMW M340, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the UK, a diesel powertrain variant is also on offer.

Read full story

The 2024 Subaru Impreza RS Hatchback: A Sporty Blend of Performance and Practicality

The 2024 Subaru Impreza RS Hatchback, a recent addition to Subaru's esteemed lineup, offers a blend of enhanced performance, advanced safety, and modern multimedia technology. Available exclusively in a five-door hatchback design across base, Sport, and RS models, the RS variant boasts distinctive exterior trims for a dynamic stance and delivers superior handling through its refined symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and a 2.5-liter engine.

Read full story

Reflecting on the 2022 Kia EV6 Post-Sale: An Abridged Evaluation

The 2022 Kia EV6, a favored test car, was sold after an extended 18-month testing period, leaving impressions of its efficiency, user-friendliness, and stylish design. Despite some space constraints, especially in the rear seat and cargo area, its sleek profile contributed to its remarkable range, while inside features prioritized comfort.

Read full story

Smart Car Feature Neutralizes Unwanted Odors

Do you often hear complaints about unpleasant car odors? A newly launched smart car introduces a revolutionary feature to address this. The car's climate mode features a deodorization setting that, when activated, detects and neutralizes undesirable smells, including flatulence, by managing the climate controls and slightly opening the windows to freshen the air.

Read full story

Holden Bros. Restos Unveils Remarkable '85 Jeep Holden Hawk Restoration

The '85 Jeep Holden Hawk, masterfully restored by Holden Bros. Restos, has exceeded expectations with its remarkable performance. Owners have marveled at its truck-like driving, reduced noise, and its ability to command attention as it roams the streets. The restoration process was made simpler due to pre-existing body work, allowing for wet sanding and light body work, culminating in a final color coat. The vehicle's superb handling and impressive braking system contribute to its exhilarating driving experience, making the '85 Jeep Holden Hawk an absolute delight to operate.

Read full story

RAC Podcast #132: Previewing the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

In the most recent RAC Podcast #132, hosts Christopher Smith and Chris Bruce, along with guest Jeff Perez, take a deep dive into the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, discussing anticipated debuts like the Ferrari 812 Competizione and Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. The podcast, a haven for car enthusiasts, highlights the festival's significance as a platform for automakers to unveil their premium vehicles.

Read full story

Exploring the Artistic Charm of Bugatti: A Feature from Jay Leno's Garage

Jay Leno, in his award-winning show 'Garage', delves into the allure of Bugattis. He lauds the car as 'kinetic artwork on wheels', highlighting its unique aesthetics and thrilling drive. This episode forms part of his comprehensive exploration of various car types, including classic, restomod, and supercars, as well as motorcycles, demonstrating his deep-rooted passion for the automotive world.

Read full story

Hyundai's Debut Electric Performance Vehicle: The Exhilarating Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai breaks new ground, launching its first-ever electric performance car, the Ioniq 5 N. Beyond playful labels like 'N Grin Boost,' the vehicle's serious capabilities are unmistakable, boasting a power boost from 580bhp to an impressive 641bhp in a 10-second burst, thanks to dual electric motors. This enables a 0-62mph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 162mph.

Read full story

Thrilling Drag Race: Pitting Acura Integra Type S Against Ford Mustang GT

The Acura Integra Type S and the Ford Mustang GT recently faced off in an adrenaline-fueled drag race, testing each vehicle's straight-line performance. This event, a thrilling installment in a father-son racing series, showcased the power of Japanese high-performance engineering versus classic American muscle.

Read full story

Customizable Sound Features of Kia EV6 GT Revealed

Recently, Cars & Bids unveiled the unique sound features of the Kia EV6 GT electric car. Unlike traditional electric vehicles, this model permits customization of acceleration sounds, offering options such as Cyber, Dynamic, and Stylish.

Read full story

Kia EV6 GT: A Compact Electric SUV with Supercar Speeds

Kia's latest offering, the EV6 GT, is a high-performing electric SUV slated for a 2023 debut. It boasts an impressive 575 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 60 within a scant three seconds. This compact crossover surprisingly matches the speed of a supercar, making it a head-turner in the automotive market.

Read full story

Unexpected Showdown: Mustang Triumphs Over High-Powered Corolla

In a surprising face-off, a 300 horsepower, 1.6 liter, three-cylinder, all-wheel drive Corolla was defeated by a 2014 Mustang GT. The Mustang's 5 meter Coyote V8 engine, boasting 420 horsepower and superior torque, ensured its victory. The crowd was left awestruck as the Mustang effortlessly crossed the finish line first.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy