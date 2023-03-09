Echo Louissaint Visits Worcester Public Library to Talk with Executive Director Jason Homer

Jason Homer Executive Director of the Worcester Public Library with Echo Louissant Photo by Jerry Filmore of What's Up Worcester

Worcester, Massachusetts – Echo Louissaint, the host of “A Word from Echo” on What’s Up Worcester, recently visited the Worcester Public Library to learn more about its programs and services. During her visit, Echo had the chance to talk with Jason Homer, the library’s Executive Director, as well as Abigail Ott, the Services Librarian, Iris Delgado, the Youth Services Manager, and Jessica Pelletier, the Public Services Librarian.

Echo was impressed with the range of services offered by the Worcester Public Library, particularly the Children’s Center, which she described as a “bright and welcoming space that encourages kids to explore and learn.” Iris Delgado, the Youth Services Manager, explained that the center offers a variety of activities and programs for children and families, including storytimes, craft activities, and STEM programs. “We want to create a fun and engaging environment where kids can learn and grow,” said Delgado. “We believe that early literacy is essential for a child’s success, and we’re committed to promoting a love of reading and learning in our young patrons.”

One of the highlights of the Worcester Public Library is the Children’s Center, which is designed to promote early literacy and a love of reading. Iris Delgado, the Youth Services Manager, oversees the center and works with a team of dedicated staff members to provide a range of activities and programs for children and families. “Our goal is to create a fun and engaging environment where kids can learn and grow. We have everything from storytimes and craft activities to STEM programs and summer reading challenges.”

In addition to the Children’s Center, the Worcester Public Library has a robust selection of materials for teens, including books, audiobooks, and graphic novels. Abigail Ott, the Teen Services Librarian, works with teens to provide a safe and welcoming space where they can connect with peers and explore new interests. “We want to create a space where teens feel comfortable and supported. We offer programs on a range of topics, from writing and art to video game design and coding.”

But the Worcester Public Library is not just for children and teens. Adults can take advantage of a variety of services as well, including technology classes, job search assistance, and access to a wealth of information and resources. Jessica Pelletier, the Public Services Librarian, works to ensure that patrons have access to the materials and services they need. “We offer a range of resources for adults, from online databases and e-books to book clubs and discussion groups. We’re here to help people find the information and resources they need to succeed.”

The Worcester Public Library also offers a range of special programs and events throughout the year, including author talks, music performances, and cultural events. “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with our community,” says Jason Homer. “We want to create a space that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of Worcester, and we’re constantly seeking feedback and ideas from our patrons.”

Overall, the Worcester Public Library is a vital resource for the community, providing access to information, resources, and technology that can help people learn, grow, and succeed. With its dedicated staff, innovative programs, and welcoming atmosphere, the library is a true gem of Worcester.

The Worcester Public Library is more than just a place to check out books; it is a community hub that offers a wide range of programs and services for people of all ages. Under the leadership of Executive Director Jason Homer, the library has expanded its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the community.

