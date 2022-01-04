Lil Bruh Gwop is “very excited” about their new music, credits fans for the success of “Shatter Me Alone”

Lil Bruh Gwop’s single, Aura Glow, and Shatter Me Alone dominated the 2021 charts, and in just half a year we saw a skyrocket increase in streams to listeners just over the last 4 months. So this raises the question when will there be new music? Well, it’s on the way.

Gwop tells interviewers with a smile that “I have found myself very busy and actively induldged in art lately, so there is a lot of potential for this new project, it’s going to change the world,” but insists that he can reveal “nothing more” about it. We couldn’t be more happy for the young singer. Still admitting, “I’m really hyped. I’m finding comfort in myself, it feels like home at the studio. I never have adored this routine this much until now. There isn’t anywhere I‘d want to be right now.”

”During this time that I’ve been back at home writing, I’ve been able to creatively and freely express myself in a new manner that is unlike any form of me anyone has seen, it’s always fun to get in the studio and try new things which is so fun at times it doesn‘t even feel like we are cutting a record. We are just having fun.“ he continues, “I’m really excited to share what I’ve been working on, definitely.”

As for the success of “Shatter Me Alone” Gwop states, “It couldn’t have been possible without the fans, and supporters that have been listening to it nonstop — and really always tuning in no matter what, so I’m really proud and thankful for that. I’ve always wanted to do more experimental songs that help people that don’t feel like they don’t have a voice, express themselves loud.” adding “Very much as well as finding a home with different people so I’m extremely satisfied my song did that, absolutely.”

Lil Bruh’s other hit last year — the collaboration with (Lil Skil) Rainy Bear, “Aura Glow” — was highly anticipated and unexpected, but he believes it was a success “because of all of the charged energy and love it has in it, a lot of soul and healing.” adding, “I believe when you hear music with those kind of emotions, it can heal you and make you feel again, that’s what real music does.”

