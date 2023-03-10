Smelling the Taste of Your Food

Smelling/Tasting Food Photo by Mattia Occhi on Unsplash

Have you ever smelled the aroma of dinner cooking and your mouth starts to water? Or maybe smelled citrus and could already anticipate the taste? How about tasted something bad and said it taste like a chemical or like copper? How do you know what a chemical or copper tastes like? Both your sense of smell and your sense of taste are closely working together at all times. Just as you can smell a taste, you can taste a smell.

According to a study by the Exploratorium (2023), 80%-90% of tastes we think we are experiencing actually come from our sense of smell. They did a child friendly experiment with different flavors of candy while holding their nose and then not holding their nose. The tastes they experienced were very different.

The tongue is the primary organ used for our sense of taste. Realistically, the basic tastes are sweet, sour, salty, or bitter. The actual flavor that you taste comes from your sense of smell. Perkins, a school for the blind, did a study and determined that most of what people think they are tasting, they are actually smelling (Perkins, 2023). This is largely why everything tastes funny to us while we are congested and not feeling well.

Similarly, when we use chemicals in our home, light a candle, or are around any other strong odor, we often joke that we can taste it. Even though it may seem funny at the time, it is actually true. We really can.

You can do simple and fun experiments with kids to show them how it works. Get a variety of flavors like sweet or salty and ask them to hold their nose and try it and then do it without holding their nose. Ask them to describe the change in flavors. They come up with some pretty funny descriptions.

