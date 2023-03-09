Opinion: Homework is Getting Out of Control

What do you think?

Homework has been a controversial topic for a long time. Some see it as useless while others believe it helps kids to review topics and develop good study habits. Kids are used to having homework and having to study for upcoming tests, but it seems like with the change of curriculum over the last decade, homework is also getting more intense. Parents are becoming more frustrated with the work loads our kids are coming home with.

Not too long ago, I did an article pertaining to the new core math and frustrations parents are going through while attempting to understand the logic behind it. Most parents today grew up in an era with limited technology, simplified math concepts, home economics classes, and skill sets to prepare us for adulthood. The new curriculums seem geared towards being completely technology based and more complicated than ever.

With that being said, kids today seem to have a harder time holding onto key concepts being taught in the classroom. Of course there are some that are doing just fine, but others are seriously struggling. Kids tend to have fairly long school days, but each subject gets a limited amount of time. That amount of time does not seem to be enough to fully help the child understand what is being taught. Then, our kids come home with technology based, multi-step homework. As parents, we want to help them when they need us, but they don’t have a firm understanding and unfortunately, the parents don’t either.

I spoke to one parent who asked her child’s teacher for a teacher’s guide or reference material to help her child and was told that they can not give that out. She was told that there are many resources online that she could look for. What should only take about an hour, takes her and her child about 2 hours or more most nights.

It is mostly agreed that homework is beneficial for our children. According to Procon, children only retain about 50% of what they learn in the classroom and need homework to help fill in the gap and keep concepts fresh (Procon, 2023). Unfortunately, we are not in the classroom with our kids to learn with them. According to one parent on Reddit (2020), homework after a school day is an introduction to not maintaining a good work/home balance. Homework is the equivalent of bringing your career and job home with you daily.

Trying to find articles online that are not posted by teachers or educators stating that homework is a good thing for kids these days is like finding a needle in a haystack. Most people out there are saying that studying for tests, and extra credit work is one thing, but what they are putting kids through daily is too much.

What are your thoughts on this. Keep comments kind. Comment to let me know what you think or email me at communitythoughts@yahoo.com. Follow for more articles.

Homework Pros and Cons - Should Homework Be Banned? (procon.org)

Homework is the beginning of work/life imbalance and should not be a thing. Homework should be extra credit, and optional. : unpopularopinion (reddit.com)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFYPe_0lDbwNBj00
HomeworkPhoto byJessica LewisonUnsplash

# Homework# Children# Teens# Overworked

Comments / 11

