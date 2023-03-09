The Practice of Gratitude and the Science Behind It

Gratitude Photo by Donald Giannatti on Unsplash

Gratitude is a concept that some people see as controversial. Many individuals believe they are full of gratitude, whereas others feel that they are not in an ideal time of their life and don’t feel there is much to be grateful for. While gratitude can be seen throughout religious beliefs everywhere, it is not necessarily just a religious concept. It is more of a life changing skill backed up by scientific evidence to prove benefits to an individual’s well-being. We don’t have to have a lot or have a perfect life to be grateful.

What Science Says About Gratitude

According to multiple studies, expressing genuine gratitude causes our brains to release Dopamine and Serotonin. These are the neurotransmitters responsible for making people feel happy. Gratitude has been referred to as a natural anti-depressant due to the way it can change an individual’s perceptions and overall attitudes, especially when practiced regularly and made to be a part of a daily routine (Chowdhury, 2019). Over time, the neuropathways begin to strengthen on their own and cause a positive change in lifestyle and general mood.

Benefits of Practicing Gratitude

There are many benefits to training ourselves to practice gratitude and thankful thoughts. Psychologists and scientists believe that incorporating gratitude regularly into our lives can promote better sleep, less stress, better mental health, and even reduction in pain levels. According to the Mindfulness Awareness Center of Research at UCLA, the practice of gratitude actually alters the structure of the brain helping to relieve anxiety and allow for more positive and beneficial feelings (Chowdhury, 2019).

How Can we Practice Gratitude

There are many ways we can practice gratitude to make it part of our daily lives. Even when it seems like there isn’t much to be thankful for or appreciative of, there is if you train yourself to identify it. One thing you can do is keep a gratitude journal. Sometimes when it is hard to find something to be thankful for, journaling about our day, including the bad parts, can be helpful. At the end of each entry, put down at least one thing you have gratitude for. It can be anything from family to the hot cup of coffee you had in the morning. On days that it’s harder to find the good, look back on previous days for reminders.

Another think we can do to train ourselves in gratitude is to look at ourselves with gratitude first. Even on our worst days, we can’t deny that we all have some positive qualities that we offer to others. It can be a helpful hand or a kind heart. We need to be grateful for the traits we possess as well as the material and immaterial things in our lives. We can also look to our “person”. Our person can be anyone that we consider a reliable and non-judgmental part of our lives. This is usually a parent, a best friend, a mentor, or a family member. We can turn to them for help when we struggle with finding our reasons for gratitude. Your person will often help to remind you and at the very least, you can be grateful for that person.

We all struggle at some point and feel like if something can go wrong, it will. We allow ourselves to fall into the category of self-pity or doubt now and again. It doesn’t matter what your religion or faith is. It doesn’t matter how perfect your family seems or how much money you make. All that matters is that we all go through it. Incorporating gratitude into our lives can help us through those hard times and allow for more inner peace all of the time. It is when we struggle the most that we need to look the hardest, but for every negative, there is a positive.

What do you think? Do you practice gratitude regularly? Does it help when things get rough? Let me know in the comments. Please remember to keep ALL comments kind to avoid them being deleted. Follow for more articles. If you have thoughts or ideas, or if you don’t feel comfortable commenting, let me know your thoughts by e-mail at communitythoughts@yahoo.com.

The Neuroscience of Gratitude and Effects on the Brain (positivepsychology.com)