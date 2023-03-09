There is Never Enough Time; Issues with Time Management

There is Never Enough Time

Time management is a very common challenge that many people struggle with. Even when they work well under pressure and seem to have it all together, the habit of working under pressure is usually the result of poor or lacking time management. This can hinder us from being our best selves and as productive as we could be. We would all love to have down time and relax while still being able to get things done efficiently. IF our time is managed effectively, we can accomplish all of that, and without feeling like we are under constant pressure.

As adults, our lives can become overwhelmingly chaotic before we even know what happened. We have families to care for, homes to keep up with, bills to pay, demanding jobs, flexing schedules, and the list can go on and on. Those with small children can pretty much guarantee that their daily routines and schedules will be thrown off balance more often than not at some point. Let’s not forgot the idea of socialization and gatherings. Just the concept of not having enough hours in the day for everything can cause horrific anxiety and even depression (McLean, 2022).

More Consequences of Poor Time Management

Poor time management can lead to a negative form of stress known as distress. It can also lead to sleep problems. Without proper sleep, we have a hard time functioning to our full potential. Our bodies need a certain amount of rest to be on top of our game. A report by McLean (2022) compares sleep deprovision to be the equivalent of being impaired by alcohol. Once we hit a certain level of exhaustion, the next consequence rolls in like a domino effect and that is complete burnout.

Once we fall into these patterns, it can seem almost impossible to get caught up and stay that way. This is why time management is so important, not only for adults, but children and adolescents as well.

What We Can Do to Balance Our Time Better

One thing we can do is to determine what our priorities are, in priority order. Make lists or charts or whatever you’re comfortable with. Write down everything you must do, big and small. It should include daily responsibilities and big projects you’re hoping to get to. Once your done, take a look at the overwhelming list and break it down in priority order. Your daily tasks and those that are top priority should always be knocked out first. The others that you have deemed slightly less important can wait a little while. You should also think about the time it takes to accomplish specific tasks and look for ways to reduce that time. For example, if you know that cleaning up the kitchen after dinner takes longer than you’d like, try doing some of the prep cleaning while you are cooking. Even saving a few minutes at a time can be good. There are a ton of great time saving tips online.

Another issue people have when it comes to time management is motivation. It can be so hard to find your motivation when it comes to getting big tasks or long lists done. The longer we procrastinate, the longer it takes to do and the more stress we feel which naturally can make it seem overwhelming. It also causes us to begin the cycle of having to get caught up. You can work on your motivation by making your lists and rewarding yourself in between. Relaxing with a cup of coffee or going for a short walk can be rewarding. You can block your tasks off into chunks of time and allow yourself a break after that chunk of time.

Sometimes we feel like we have been moving all day long and still feel like we haven’t accomplished nearly enough. This can be very counter-productive and cause people to lose motivation easily. A great way to get through this feeling to put aside the list of things that need to be done while keeping them in mind. Then begin a list of things that you create as you go. All tasks you accomplish get put onto the list. It doesn’t matter if they are big or small. Make the kids breakfast, put it on the list. Make your bed, put it on the list. Clean up water the dog spilled, put it on the list. You will notice that even though you feel like you haven’t accomplished much, you really have. It can be pretty motivating to see how fast that list grows and may cause you to not only see patterns in your daily routines that you may be able to trim time from, but also see how efficient you really are.

What do you think? Do you have problems with time management? Do you have tips you could share to help others out? Let me know your ideas in the comments or e-mail me at communitythoughts@yahoo.com. Follow for more!

Do You Manage Your Time Well? | McLean Hospital