Opinion: Unlikely Friendships

Unlikely Friendships Photo by Duy Pham on Unsplash

Often, we find ourselves having multiple things in common with our close friends or our best friends. This could be a variety of things such as hobbies and interests, or characteristics such as traits and values. It’s expected that when you see friends together having fun that there is something that created and held the friendship. The friends likely developed their relationship smoothly and easily. So, what about unlikely friendships?

Unlikely friendships are those that are formed between individuals that never would have expected to become friends or to have anything important in common. There are a lot of reasons why someone may not choose to befriend another person. This can especially happen if one individual feels that the other is rude, inappropriate, or just completely opposite to them. They often do not give that person a second thought and may even go out of their way to avoid them. (This is always a good move if someone makes you uncomfortable).

When an unlikely friendship forms, it can even lead to the two becoming the best of friends. Usually this happens after having no choice but to get to know the other. Maybe this is a work situation, a parent at a school, or just a local place you frequent often. Once they get to know each other and get a feel for that person’s actual self, they are more at ease around the person. The friendship usually takes a little longer to progress but can ultimately result in a life-long friendship they never would have had otherwise.

When we become friends or close acquaintances with someone, we never thought we would, it can be beneficial. New people and new situations generally bring about new experiences. They can open our minds to new things, ideas, and activities we wouldn’t even consider (Erkic, 2016). These new quests can create a bond between the two resulting in a friendship they didn’t expect.

What do you think? Have you formed long term unlikely friendships? What changed the dynamic to bring you together? Let me know in the comments. Follow me for more conversation topics.

Why Unexpected Friendships Can Be The Best Ones - LifeHack