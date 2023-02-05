Have You Been Scammed by Gaming Apps?

What do you think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O33jz_0kdNnVDl00
Make MoneyPhoto byLiz Frazier (2017)

With today’s economy, it’s no wonder people fall for the common scam by many app developers to play your favorite game and make hundreds of dollars every day. This is especially harmful for those who contribute money to play these games and those with gambling addictions.

We see these games everywhere. Most of them flood our phones in the form of pop-up ads when we are using our regular daily apps. It catches our attention when it claims we can make some cash playing games that we normally play anyway. The down side is that most, if not all, of them are fake games designed to get your attention. Even if you do not opt in to put in any of your real money, you are enticed to play the game in hopes you can win a real prize of some tangible value. Even then, the developers are making tons of money through the ads they make you watch. It just so happens that if you do add your own money to the mix, the generally make even more.

This isn’t to say that it is impossible to win on these apps. Most will win a couple of dollars, generally under $5.00. For this reason, many can not be penalized for false advertisement. If you read the small print, it will tell you that the ad is not considered official game play and winnings can vary. These are games of chance. However, because it is possible to win something, they technically are not falsely advertising. The general rule of thumb is that you can rarely get something for nothing, especially playing simple games like solitaire. By all means, play them just for fun, but don’t expect anything besides non-tangible enjoyment.

The good thing is that there are very simple ways to make a few bucks online or on your phone, but they do require some effort. First, if you are going to play any type of gambling game, especially with your own hard earned money, make sure that it is registered and approved by the right state gaming commissions. These often come in the form of your basic online poker and casino games. They are regulated and have to follow more guidelines than your average algorrythem because they are monitored constantly.

There are other non-gaming apps that are legit though. They will absolutely not make you rich, but they will definitely put a few bucks in your pocket. Three apps I personally recommend through experience are

1. Qmee – This app is one that can be found at www.qmee.com or in your app store. It is a survey app; however, you can make anywhere from $0.10 to $5.00 per survey. Some are a minute long and some are 20 minutes long. You can cash out to your PayPal immediately. I have cashed out $0.10 at a time to make sure it didn’t disappear on me. When your board and have nothing to do, it’s a great way to pass time and make enough for this week’s coffee runs.

2. Field Agent – This can be found at www.fieldagent.net or in your app store. This app is a task app. It allows you to do regular tasks that you are probably doing anyway. For example, there was a task to go to Burger King, get a large soda, take a picture of the receipt and the soda and write a few sentences about the experience. They pay you back for the soda and a task fee of a few dollars depending where you are located. There a ton of different types of tasks. The more you do, the more they offer.

3. Pango Books – This app can be found at www.pangobooks.com or in your app store. This app allows you to buy and sell used books of all kinds including text books all over the country. They offer printable prepaid shipping labels and amazing customer service. You can follow or obtain followers and generally have your own online book store. You can easily set your own sales and promotions and the process is super easy. This is a great way to get rid of all the books you have already read and maybe get some more. You are able to use your earnings known as Pango Bucks as a credit towards more books, or you can cash out to your bank account.

For those in need of making a few dollars, I hope this helps. It’s better to make money than to lose it to someone who has no intention of giving any of it back.

Do you use any of these apps already or have you been scammed by these gaming apps? Let me know in the comments. Follow me for more content and future articles.

Bringing real life issues, big and small, to the headlines and opening the lines of communication with comments from those with varying opinions.

