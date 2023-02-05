Contagious Negativity

What do you think?

Evil comes in all forms; all sizes and dimensions. Not the evil that people typically think of though. More like the evil that lingers in the air with cruel intentions and miseries brought along by those who genuinely cannot find the good in their heart. This kind of evil can linger hours or even days after the "evil doer" has left the area. We call it negative energy.

Think about this... Your day starts off pretty average. Nothing is terribly wrong and you go about your morning routine. Within the first thirty minutes of your day, maybe the phone rings or the doorbell. Maybe it's someone who you were hoping to avoid until at least your second cup of coffee because of the negative vibe they always seem to bring to the conversation. Now once you have finished dealing with them, you attempt to continue on about your day. Did the vibe that you were left with after speaking to that person linger or stay with you throughout the day? Did it have an impact on your mood or overall attitude for longer than it should of?

Having feelings of negativity or doubt is common and even healthy to a point. We all need a little pessimism so that we can appreciate the positive and the beautiful. It is easy for some to assume that being negative is a choice. However, this is not always the case. I will first mention that this does not apply to anyone with a mental illness or other psychological issue. For those who are considered average in a sense, there is always a choice on how to act and react. That being said, there are instances when we do not even realize we are being negative or moody. We tend not to see the effect that others have on us. For those with excessive empathy, this can be an even bigger problem. Once we begin to notice our reactions and negative thoughts, we can make better choices. We can also avoid allowing our mood to effect that of others.

It has been said that the brain is hardwired to naturally remember negative thoughts and interactions more easily and clearly than positive. This is regarded as negativity bias (Hanson, 2022). For this reason, it is vital to find ways to alter our thinking patterns and the way we react. Allowing negativity too much space in our day to day lives can cause a wide range of physical ailments as well as changes to our mental health. According to an article written for Marque Medical by Bree Maloney (2023), chronic stress caused by frequent negativity can cause long term effects on the body such as but not limited to headaches, chest pains, fatigue, upset stomach, and anxiety. Each of these symptoms can lead to further and more complicated long-term illnesses.

As individuals, we have to make a conscious choice for ourselves as to the quality of life we want to have. Some negativity is a good thing as it helps us understand balance. However, we need to make the effort and take steps to avoid these problems that are often caused by others before we even realize it. There are a ton of articles on the web with excellent suggestions on how to relieve stress and balance ourselves. It all depends on the individual and what works best for them. The most important thing we can do is remember that the negativity and burdens of others can not be held on to as if they are our own. It is common that first responders and mental health professionals have their own mental health routines, stress outlets, and counselors due to the amount of negativity they are faced with on a daily basis. Individuals who are unfortunately surrounded by negativity in their personal circles should take the same steps to avoid complicating their own lives.

One great way to do this is to avoid getting involved in gossip and negative behavior. We all have that family member or coworker that thrives on the negative gossip of others. We all watch the news where it is rare to see uplifting and positive broadcasts. Make it a habit to walk away, shut the TV off, or change the subject. Another thing you can do is to remind yourself of three things in your life that bring about positivity or happiness. Those are things you can keep in your mind when negativity seems to be overwhelming you. Your sanity and health and more than worth it to make the efforts.

What are your thoughts? What methods do you use to avoid other people’s negative vibes from affecting you too deeply? Let me know in the comments. Follow me for notification of future articles and a more in depth follow up to this one.

Be More Positive … Fight the Human Tendency to Focus on the Negative | SkillPath

The Damaging Effects of Negativity | Marque Medical Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlQG9_0kccnLd300
Negative Effects

