Common Core Academic Concerns in Today’s Adolescents

Common Core Math Photo by Nikol Slatinska

Anyone who attended public school before 2010 is well aware of what basic academics used to consist of. We remember memorizing our multiplication facts and the location of states on the map. We remember the days when technology was barely a thing and we carried heavy text books and trapper keepers that we brought with us to the library. We took out a bunch of encyclopedias for our reports and then carried it all back to school the next day. Thanks to technology, our kids carry around lighter loads and do not have the stress of learning the dewy decimal system. We even had the benefit of life skill classes and home economics to help us become successful young adults. However, that is not all that changed.

Every day, I hear parents complain that helping their children with homework is often a struggle. Kids that don’t have ADHD are getting frustrated when they sit down to do a sheet of homework and some have panic attacks. Back in 2009 and 2010, The National Governor’s Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers created a common core curriculum a basis for state tests (Vox, 2014). The purpose was to give students a more in-depth way to understand the concepts they are learning. The common core breaks simple problems into multiple steps in hopes to make the student use more critical thinking. In the end, the goal was to better prepare students for college and future careers by opening their minds and forcing them to retain more in-depth knowledge (NPR, 2019). While this generally seems like a great idea, many parents and even teachers seem to disagree. Parents are sick of seeing their children stressed out and overloaded. One mother mentioned that her daughter was labeled as having a problem with learning. Another parent, similar to me, refuses to try to figure out the mess of math problems and has helped the child memorize basic facts.

According to the Pioneer Institute (2018), student achievement has been on a steady decline. Similarly, adolescent and teen anxiety and depression is steadily on the rise (Dekin, 2021). This has not been proven to solely come from academic pressures. Grades and costs of further education have made a significant impact on kids; however, it is more than that. Kids today see the stress of adulting every time they hear their parents mention the rising cost of living, grocery expense, and day to day challenges. This can add fear and anxiety. Pair that with the pressure from teachers attempting to teach our children 7 ways to multiply the same numbers, and we have the scientific formula for ADHD like symptoms.

Just like with anything, identifying the problem is easy, finding the solutions are not usually as simple. Many parents I have spoken to wonder why our kids are not being given life skills classes and character education classes like they used to. According to a story ran by the Huffington Post, home economics classes began to take too much budget. Some school systems offer similar classes, however they are now called Consumer Sciences (Dyas, 2017). Now the controversy comes in; is it more budget friendly to keep adding training and councilors to help kids reach the goal of being college level mathematicians, or is it more efficient to teach them actual skills that they need to become successful adults? As parents, we do the best we can, but we send our children to educational institutions multiple hours a day. We need to work in collaboration to make sure our children get the best and most efficient education as possible. The goal should not be to justify causing more stress on them or a hate for learning.

I would also like to say that while many teachers may not agree with the new ways of teaching and others may be all for it, we appreciate everything that teachers do for our children. It is not our teachers that decide what to teach and when, but their leaders who make those decisions. With that being said, feel free to thank a teacher for all of their efforts and kindness in the comments.

What are your thoughts on this?

