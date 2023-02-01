The Best and Worst of Conflict

Conflict is not something that can always be avoided. Even for those who are deemed to be the peace-keepers in their respective groups, conflict can arise. It is the conflict management skills of those involved in the conflict that make the difference. When most people hear the word conflict, they immediately think about things like fighting, arguing, wars, politics, etc. The truth is that a conflict is any conflicting opinion or action taken against someone. According to Dictionary.com (2023), the definition of conflict is; “ to come into collision or disagreement; be contradictory, at variance, or in opposition; clash”. Conflict is considered to be a negative, however there are many benefits to it as well.

Common knowledge tells us that the cons to conflict are obvious. Individuals can experience anxiety, bitterness, anger, frustration, poor performance, emotional reactions, etc. Knowing this, what are the benefits? It may surprise you to know that conflict is a positive way for emotional growth. Learning to manage conflict is a skill that is learned over time through experience. It helps us to know how to choose our battles and compromise. Conflict can also help the productivity of a team or group if handled correctly. It allows for the opportunity of open communication and collaboration. A conflict is merely a problem requiring a solution. For those who have developed their emotional intelligence and problem-solving skills, it is a little easier to resolve simple conflicts. For those who are still learning, it is the opportunity to think outside the box to come up with a peaceful resolution without escalating the conflict.

We see these pros and cons in all areas of our lives. When our children fight with siblings, we see the problem and have to help them develop the skills to solve similar situations. When we disagree with someone at work, we must find a way to resolve the issue with the customer or co-worker. These especially proves true for married couples. It is the mind set and goals of the individual that determine their success in benefitting from conflict and resolving it in a healthy way. This doesn’t mean that it is always possible, however, for the sake of our own sanity, it’s important to see the positive and the benefits.

