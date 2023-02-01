Leader or a Follower

What do you think?

LeadershipPhoto byPressley Rankin

Are you a leader or a follower? This is a pretty easy question, right? Or is it?

For most of us, early childhood consisted of adults reminding us that it is okay to be ourselves and lead instead of follow. Usually, we were told to lead by example. For some it was easy, and for others, maybe a struggle. Either way, I believe the part they left out is how to differentiate the two concepts.

I felt like this is important to bring up because of a situation with one of my own six children. My oldest is in his 20’s and my youngest is under 10. You can imagine that there is not much that can surprise me at this point. I have a very good relationship with all of my kids and we communicate often and as openly as possible without crossing the parent/child line. I was having a conversation with my preteen the other day when he seemed stressed out over an incident with a friend. I asked him if he considered himself a leader or follower. He was quick to announce he is a leader so I had to ask the next obvious question. That was why he felt he was more of a leader and what traits he had in the leadership category. He stopped to think about it and said that he tries to set a good example of going with the flow and making people happy and it seems to work because they call him for everything. I finished our talk and it got me thinking.

Do we actually break down the concept of leadership to our kids? We tell them it's a powerful trait to have and why, but do we ever actually tell them how? The best and simplest way I was able to explain it is that leading people in the direction they already have chosen to go to keep them happy is not leadership, it's following the crowd. It's leading them the way they want to be led as opposed to leading them in a way you genuinely feel is the most beneficial. This type of leadership is actually fellowship.

This applies to children and adults alike. To feel like a true leader, we can't give up our own values, opinions, and feelings to indulge someone else’s. This is one of the fastest ways to lose our selves and become just another face in the crowd. (This is not a pass to force or push others to think like us. We still must remember to respect the mind set of others even when we don't agree as we want them to do for us. While I wasn't going to mention this, I realize some still need the reminder.) We need to remember that this mindset and pattern starts at the earliest age when children begin to learn their own values and social skills. We all want out kids to succeed and become successful and productive adults, but if we don't teach them how, it's no different than handing the average five year-old algebra homework.

As an adult, if you find yourself falling into this pattern, it's never too late to adjust your thinking or routine in a way you can feel confident about. Confidence is a huge contributor to successful leading and even if you think you have no influence at all on anyone, think again. You never know if your confidence and leadership is being taken in from a stranger in the grocery store, someone crossing the street, or a close friend. True leadership rarely has to be verbally acknowledged. We see and feel the silent actions and changes of people everywhere we go even if we don't realize it. Our subconscious is always taking in new things.

Leadership over fellowship. Do not lead others the way they choose to be lead, rather lead in a way that you are passionate about.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell me in the comments

