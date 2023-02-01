ADHD and Confidence in Children

ADHD Adolescents Photo by Science Nordic

Children who have been diagnosed with ADHD, traumatic response ADHD, or any similar diagnosis may suffer from a lack of confidence and self-accomplishment. This can increase the symptoms of their diagnosis as well as cause depression and anxiety (Aradhana, 2015). While depression and/or anxiety often accompanies an ADHD diagnosis, it’s important for the child’s family to help limit these symptoms.

Some children diagnosed with ADHD take medication to reduce symptoms while other parents attempt a more holistic or behavioral approach first. In some cases, this can be quite effective, whereas others require medication and additional adjustments. Regardless of the treatment plan prescribed by a qualified physician, there are things that can be done at home to help modify behavior. When a child or adolescent begin to lose confidence, they can become frustrated and overwhelmed. This is especially true for those with ADHD. They have trouble focusing or following instructions. They may lack the attention span to complete a multi-step task in school or at home.

Some kids do well with star charts and time outs, however, it does not address the cause of the problem. It is my experience that the solution first begins with patience. A deep breath and a plan is most effective. Before giving your child a chore or task that requires any type of focus, think about how to break the task down into parts. For example, asking a ten year-old with ADHD to clean their room often turns into a three day task that results in the parents closing the door or cleaning it themselves after the fact. It is possible for them to do the task of cleaning their room. First, assess the mess. If your child is like mine, it consists of clothes, action figures, legos, books, random toys and toys belonging to siblings as well as an unmade bed and a bunch of random items between the bed and the wall.

I have learned that this is overwhelming for him and after he stares at the mess for a while, he puts a few things on his bed from the floor, finds something he forgot about and starts playing with it. When I get frustrated, he stopped cleaning, he gets frustrated because he thinks I’m disappointed. That’s when I started breaking it down. First I tell him that I need him to look everywhere and find as many dirty clothes as he can and put them in the laundry. It takes about 10-minutes and he feels accomplished seeing that he has a floor. After a quick break, I tell him to find all legos and action figures and put them in the right buckets. A few minutes later he comes down pretty proud of himself. I add small steps until its finished and at the end, he can’t wait to tell everyone he did it himself.

I have also learned that giving him more responsibility based on his capabilities and maturity, helps him to feel more confident and mature. He works hard to maintain that maturity which then boosts his confidence. Homework is another huge fiasco when dealing with an ADHD adolescent. While waiting for the school to make adjustments to his learning plan and reading notes from the teachers, I realized that when he looks at math and reading worksheets, he becomes overwhelmed and has a panic attack. The anxiety is unbearable for him. Although he is extremely intelligent, he immediately loses confidence in himself. I began using sheets of blank white paper to cover his whole worksheet aside from the actual problem he is working on or line he is reading. Not seeing the blur of a full page immediately slowed him down and allowed him to only focus on what he was working on one thing at a time.

Other ideas to help your child involve constant reassurance and praise, diet changes, counseling, and open communication. There are a wide variety of information guides online. As usual, this article and any other online information should not be used as a medical diagnosis or plan. Speak to a qualified doctor for any questions or concerns about your child.

I’m curious about what you think. Does anyone else use these methods? Have you found them effective? What are your thoughts?

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/5-simple-tips-for-raising-a-child-with-attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder_1311987.html?utm_source=DSAZ&utm_medium=GoogleAds&utm_campaign=DS_max_0108&utm_term=DS_health&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIp9-YgYjz_AIVFpXICh3fRw5pEAAYBCAAEgLszPD_BwE