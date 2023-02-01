What You Don't Want

Substack Photo by Substack.com

We are all in search of finding our purpose and what we truly want in life. For some, it happens early in life, and they are able to jump on their path sooner than later. For others, it can take years, even decades. While there is nothing wrong with that, wouldn't it be more satisfying to make this discovery sooner? But how?

Sometimes the question isn't "what do I want?" or "what is my purpose?". In these cases, it is so much more effective to ask, "what don't I want?". We know ourselves pretty well from an early age, but it is our experiences and trials and errors that allow us to have something to compare things to. It is much easier to determine and even make a list of things we don’t want and are not okay with in order to determine who we are and what we are okay with.

This is a fairly simple concept but comes with some complexity when you think about how many things you can apply this concept to. It proves especially helpful when it comes to relationships. Knowing what we don't want and will not accept in a mate, helps us to break down the basics of what we do want.

This is also helpful when it comes to career options, places to live, friendships, and even household decor. This concept can literally be applied to any aspect of your life that you are unsure of. This is also helpful because the reality is that most humans are quick to voice or acknowledge thinks that they see as distasteful and un-desirable. However, it is rare they jump to what they would prefer in opposition. Although negativity as a first thought is not thought of as ideal, if you find yourself falling into this pattern, use it to your advantage and do something positive with it. Before you know it; you will have determined what you DO want and what path is BEST for you.