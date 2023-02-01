Small Change, New You

Dopamine Production Photo by Kevan Lee (2019)

Do you ever feel like your movements are robotic and the daily scenery has become a bore? Do you feel claustrophobic in your own space regardless of how big your home actually is? Maybe you are just losing focus and motivation. This is especially true for those who are unemployed, stay at home parents, or those effected by the Covid-19 pandemic. So, knowing you need some type of change, where do you start?

The answer is easier than you think and right in front of you. It is common knowledge that most doctors and medical references state that dopamine, which is considered the “happy hormone” can bring on motivation and contentment. Many of these sites like www.healthline.com and www.henryford.com among others state that there are simple ways to release this hormone such as meditation, nature, sex, and even hugs. You may not be feeling depressed but when you feel stuck and unmotivated to accomplish any goal or task, you may just not feel like trying. You may feel like you don’t have the energy or time to meditate an hour a day or try to feel better. You may not have a partner or the strength to want to snuggle or engage in sexual activity. You may not have time to go out an enjoy nature because you have work, kids, and tasks that require your attention. If you are anything like me, you are robotic and just don’t see how you will have the time to do big things. That’s when I discovered the 5 minute trick. I spent 5 minutes a day on change; little changes that required no effort. For example, I was doing dishes and wondering how I could change my kitchen a little since I spend a lot of time there. I spent my 5 minutes swapping my microwave and toaster along with moved things around my coffee station. I wiped down the counters under the appliances and lit a candle. I went on about my day and when I came back to the kitchen, it just had a feel of being new, somehow cleaner, and inviting.

Yes, this may sound silly, but it gave me ideas for other rooms. After 7 days, I spent a total of 35 minutes making small changes in my house and it just seemed motivating to me. Change can be so beneficial no matter how big or small. However, maybe you’re perfectly fine with the arrangements in your home. The concept still applies. Spend 5 minutes changing something about your routine, the flavor of your coffee, or the style of your hair. After the first week, you can evaluate and determine if you noticed any increased motivation, creative discoveries, or simply more peace. While this concept may not work for everyone, the bottom line is that the release of dopamine can occur regardless of what triggers it and is scientifically proven to help your quality of life. Start small and work yourself up. We all deserve peace but sometimes it’s harder to find than for others. One small change at a time can lead to a whole new you.

I am curious, has anyone else tried this method or something similar? What works best for you? I am also curious how this idea works for you. I would love to hear from anyone who may have tried it and the results. What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.