Affordable Housing; Blessing or Prison?

Apartment Kitchen Photo by Apartment Links

There has been some controversy over the topic of affordable housing in the South Jersey area. More and more, we see complexes and housing projects going up in most local towns throughout Gloucester County, New Jersey. Just to be clear, affordable housing is often a mission of the local housing authorities and different investors offering an income based rental agreement. These apartments can be life savers for those living within or under the poverty limits. With the economy in turmoil these days, many see these complexes as a true blessing allowing them to have a safe and comfortable home for their families at a price they can afford while still being able to support the rest of their needs. Additionally, affordable housing complexes also often offers amenities such as small playgrounds, on-site laundry facilities, ample parking, and other needed comforts for the every day family. Although they may not be perfect, it beats being on the street.

Another great argument for affordable housing units is that it is an idea way for counties to be more hands on when it comes to homelessness prevention. While statistics are helpful when it comes to determine the homeless population in different districts, it does not quite give the full scope of the problem. Many children and parents rarely admit to the defeat of not having a stable place to call home. Many who are released from jail or prison couch surf or “wing” it because they don’t usually have anywhere to come home to. Let’s not forget one of the absolute, most heart-breaking groups of people; our homeless vets who have lost families, careers, and their homes. So many places try to help but can only do so much. Affordable housing is a blessing for all of these people…or is it?

With all the benefits to the affordable housing units going up, what could go wrong? The controversy begins where the desire to actually help people slowly turns to benefitting the investors more than the people they claim to want to help. After speaking to multiple people from a few different local complexes that are considered to be “affordable housing” in the local area, there is a lot of negative feedback. For starters, one tenant mentioned that there was a wait list to move in and when she was finally able to get a lease in her complex, she discovered that most of what was advertised was inaccurate. The complex located in Clayton, NJ advertises that they have a community room with a kitchenette, a laundry center, fully equipped fitness center, computer lab, ample parking, etc…(Coniferllc.com, 2023). One tenant of this particular complex states that he has noticed that the computer lab is a 2- computer station in the community room that is allowed to be used with permission most of the time. There are plenty of times people are unable to access the room at all and must pay a fee if they want to gather a few people in there for an occasion. The laundry center has six washers and six dryers for 76 apartments to share and the fitness center only has two or three pieces of equipment in it and it’s a very tiny room. There are often fights over parking spaces and complaints are rarely taken seriously. In addition, as the cost-of-living increases, so does the rent amounts. For some, this takes place mid-lease leaving the tenant no choice but to pay the new cost. Another local affordable housing complex faces similar struggles and has noticed that the office staff is very minimal and there is just no way to keep people or their possessions safe aside from cameras that sometimes work and sometimes don’t. Residents are not allowed to have washers and dryers in their units even at their own costs and have many unnecessary rules and regulations in their leases such as needing approval by management to hang things or decorate. These complexes usually work closely with those on section 8 and HUD as well as other non-profit organizations. For this reason, there are additional inspections and requirements. What does that mean for those who do not receive assistance and have to pay their own rent? This means they are required to follow the same rules and regulations as those who receive the assistance. Affordable housing must be “equal opportunity” housing which means everyone is treated the same. Again, for some this is a blessing and for others it feels more like a prison. After talking to 11 people in recent weeks, 8 of them compared the conditions of these places to prison camps and feel like it should be a stepping stone because there is no way to comfortably call it a forever home.

There is so much more to add to this topic, but I will break it down into future posts. Please let me know your thoughts on this topic but remember everyone’s opinion is their own so be kind in your posts. Also, let me know if there's something about this article you would like me to specifically discuss in depth in another article.