4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles

Photo by SkyFox

Multiple men were wounded in a quadruple shooting in the Vermont Vista community of South LA Thursday evening.



LAPD Southeast Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial highway & Hoover St near Subway around 8:07pm.



When officer arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound to his head, but still conscious and breathing.



Another man was found with a gunshot wound to his back, a third man was found with a gunshot wound to his ankle.



Finally a forth victim was reported and found down the street on Figueroa & West 109th Pl nearly 10 minutes later.



A man was reportedly ran to a persons door screaming he was shot. officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.



All victims were transported to hospital's with at least 3 of them in critical condition.



According to officer's two suspects fled in a black Chrysler southbound on Hoover St from Imperial Hwy.



A second suspect vehicle described in the last shooting was a black BMW, nothing further.



No other injuries were reported.



No other suspect description or information was given.



No other information is available at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the LAPD Southeast Station.



