DUI Suspect In Custody After 4-Hour Standoff In Compton

A DUI was taken into custody Thursday after vehicle pursuit followed by a 4 hour standoff in the Compton area.



It started just after 12:30pm when deputies started the chase of a suspected DUI driver on Lime St in Compton.



Surprisingly during the chase, the suspect never went higher then 40 mph.



Deputies tried over 4 pit maneuvers that were all unsuccessful. At one point the suspect can be seen getting pit then running into at least 2 police cruisers.



The chase went in circles around the Compton area until it came to an end when the suspect drove into a dead end on the 800 blk of Popular St, just West of Wilmington Ave.



Deputies made multiple attempts to get the suspect to surrender but he refused and stayed inside the vehicle.



Multiple pepper canister's and pepper balls were shot into the vehicle and the suspect can be scene quickly grabbing them and throwing them out of the vehicle.



The suspect was also ingesting nitrate straight from the can during the standoff.



Finally after 4 hours (before 5:30pm), LASD SEB where able to extract the suspect and take him into custody without further incident.



No other information is available at this time.



