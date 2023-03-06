GloRilla Concert Ends In Stampede; Leaving 1 Dead, 9 Others Injured

Photo by Google

An unfortunate event for a woman who was killed and 9 others who were injured after a stampede took place at a GloRilla & Finesse2tymes concert in Rochester, NY Sunday night.



It started as people were leaving the concert when they heard what they believed to be gunshots. Arriving officers determined that false.



The injuries at Sunday night's concert featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes were caused by people being trampled, Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday. “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” The chief said.



As the concert at Rochester’s Main Street Armory ended just after 11 p.m., people exiting the venue began to surge dangerously, Smith said. Police made their way inside and found three women with critical injuries, he said.



A 33-year-old woman died died at a hospital, and the other women two were in critical condition Monday, police said said. Seven additional people were taken to hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Chief Smith said.



Both music artist made it out the concert uninjured.



Rapper GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she was “praying everybody is ok.”



No word from Finesss2tymes on this incident has been released.



No other information is available at this time.



