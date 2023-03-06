Rochester, NY

GloRilla Concert Ends In Stampede; Leaving 1 Dead, 9 Others Injured

Westmont Community News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egqgp_0l9SvSL100
Photo byGoogle

An unfortunate event for a woman who was killed and 9 others who were injured after a stampede took place at a GloRilla & Finesse2tymes concert in Rochester, NY Sunday night.

It started as people were leaving the concert when they heard what they believed to be gunshots. Arriving officers determined that false.

The injuries at Sunday night's concert featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes were caused by people being trampled, Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday. “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” The chief said.

As the concert at Rochester’s Main Street Armory ended just after 11 p.m., people exiting the venue began to surge dangerously, Smith said. Police made their way inside and found three women with critical injuries, he said.

A 33-year-old woman died died at a hospital, and the other women two were in critical condition Monday, police said said. Seven additional people were taken to hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Chief Smith said.

Both music artist made it out the concert uninjured.

Rapper GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she was “praying everybody is ok.”

No word from Finesss2tymes on this incident has been released.

No other information is available at this time.

Follow us on Twitter, wix, and Nextdoor Neighbors to keep up with exclusive news like this.

Also tune in with us on 3/19 for our 1 year anniversary. Join us to celebrate black independent journalism. Besides we couldn't have done it without you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

We're there, Whenever. All of your news in one place. Follow WCN on Twitter to keep up with the latest news. Covering for all the small communities.

Los Angeles, CA
512 followers

More from Westmont Community News

Los Angeles, CA

4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles

Multiple men were wounded in a quadruple shooting in the Vermont Vista community of South LA Thursday evening. LAPD Southeast Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial highway & Hoover St near Subway around 8:07pm.

Read full story
1 comments
Compton, CA

DUI Suspect In Custody After 4-Hour Standoff In Compton

A DUI was taken into custody Thursday after vehicle pursuit followed by a 4 hour standoff in the Compton area. It started just after 12:30pm when deputies started the chase of a suspected DUI driver on Lime St in Compton.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 Men Shot And Wounded In San Pedro; 2 Suspects Still At Large

The search for a pair of shooters remain at large after a deadly shooting left four men wounded late Saturday afternoon at Royal Palms beach in San Pedro. LAPD Harbor officers responded to reports of a shooting near Western Ave & Paseo Del Mar just before 5:50pm.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Injured In Downtown LA Mass Stabbing

An investigation is underway and the search for a suspect remains after multiple people were in a mass stabbing spree in Downtown LA Saturday morning. LAPD Central Officers responded to reports of a person stabbed near West 7th St & Broadway around 2:15am.

Read full story
9 comments
Castaic, CA

17 County Jail Inmates Injured After Ingesting Possible Controlled Substance In Castaic

An investigation is currently underway after more than a dozen county jail inmates were injured Tuesday morning after a major medical emergency broke out at Pitchees Detention Center in Castaic.

Read full story
1 comments

Stranger Things Star Actor Noah Schnapp Reveals Having First Few Scripts To Season 5

Stranger things star actor Noah Schnapp "Will byers" has already came out to the public to mention he received the first few script's for Stranger Things season 5. The well-loved Netflix series dates back to 2016 with the first season "The vanish of will byers" , stranger things couldn't leave the fans blank after that hit.

Read full story
Lake Elsinore, CA

Boy, 13 Walks 12 Miles In Rain To Honor Fallen Deputy Darnell Calhoun

A 13 year old boy named Jordan Ramirez was honored after he walked 12 miles in the rain to honor the fallen Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Deputy Calhoun was killed in the line of duty back in early January. Calhoun who originally responded to a domestic violence call on the 18500 blk of Hilldale Lane, where he was critically shot.

Read full story
12 comments
San Bernardino, CA

Over A Dozen Arrested During "Project SAFE Neighborhood" Bust In San Bernardino

Over a dozen people were arrested during major drug/crime bust in the San Bernardino area of California. Under the "Project Safe Neighborhood", MET teamed up with the Western DRO team to conduct proactive enforcement in the City of San Bernardino.

Read full story
3 comments
Fremont, CA

Charges Filed Against Man Who Fatally Stabbed Another Man In Fremont

Charges have finally been filed against a man who fatally stabbed another man in Fremont nearly a week ago. The incident happened on February 16th at approximately 4:10pm after a passerby notified Fremont PD of an altercation between two men near Stevenson Blvd & Paseo Padre Parkway.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular Infant Formula Being Recalled Due To Cross Contamination

A popular name baby formula is being recalled due to possible cross contamination that cause serious health issues. Reckitts "Enfamil" ProSobee Simply Plant-based formula is being recalled due to possible cross contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities Investigating Car-To-Car Shooting In South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating after a car-to-car shooting broke out in Leimert Park Wednesday late evening. LAPD Southwest officers responded to reports of a shooting near Western Ave & Exposition blvd around 8:50pm.

Read full story
1 comments
East Lansing, MI

3 Killed Including Gunman, 5 Others Injured In Deadly MSU Mass Shooting

A gunnan is dead, 3 people killed, and multiple people are still injured following a deadly mass shooting that broke out on the Michigan State University late Monday night. Numerous 911 calls came out just after 8pm at Berkey Hall on the Michigan State University campus (MSU) regarding an active shooter.

Read full story
Gardena, CA

Mother Demands Answers After Her 7-Year Old Son Was Stabbed At School In Gardena

A mother is shaken, angry, and is seeking justice after her 7-year old son was stabbed by two other boys at Purche Avenue elementary school in Gardena. It all took place on February 6th when "Ida Jordan" went to pick her son "Karter" up from school just before 2:30pm but quickly realized he wasn't popping up anywhere.

Read full story
33 comments
Azusa, CA

Naked Man found Dead In Azusa, Investigation Underway

An investigation is still underway after an unclothed man was found dead in Azusa Monday morning. Azusa PD responded to reports of a person down on the 2000 blk of San Gabriel Canyon Rd at approximately 6:28am.

Read full story
1 comments
Fullerton, CA

Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Assaulting A Minor While On Duty

A security guard is sitting behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor while on duty in Fullerton. It was happened on Thursday, February 7th , at approximately 7:20pm when Fullerton PD Officers responded to the police lobby where a 17-year old female was reporting she was a victim of sexual assault.

Read full story
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley Father Arrested For Severely Abusing His 2-Year Old Son

An apple valley father is facing charges after causing mayhem to his toddler back in early January. It all started on January 8th when authorities got anonymous tips and reports that a child was possibly being abused by their father.

Read full story
13 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing Relative

A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a family member in Houston Thursday morning. Houston FD responded to the 12600 blk of Northborogh Dr around 4:15am regarding to stabbing victim.

Read full story
2 comments

FDA Recalling Popular Dog Food Brand Due To Potential High Levels Of Vitamin D

A popular well-known dry dog food is being recalled all across the U.S. after the product two dogs were affected possibly due to elevated Vitamin D. The Food And Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday that they are helping Nestlè recall their "Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Element" shown in the photo above due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LA

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Leimert Park community of South LA Thursday morning. LAPD Southwest officers responded to the 3900 blk of Saint Andrews Pl regarding a person shot just after 7:50am.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy