4 Men Shot And Wounded In San Pedro; 2 Suspects Still At Large

Photo by Google

The search for a pair of shooters remain at large after a deadly shooting left four men wounded late Saturday afternoon at Royal Palms beach in San Pedro.



LAPD Harbor officers responded to reports of a shooting near Western Ave & Paseo Del Mar just before 5:50pm.



When officers arrived they confirmed the shooting but didn't find no victim's until searching the immediate area.



Shortly after 4 gunshots victims (all men) were found near Graysby Ave & Paseo Del Mar.



Multiple firefighters and EMS were dispatched to the scene.



Police stated a 15-year old boy was shot in the hand. A 28-year old man was shot and is unknown condition. Another 48-year old man was shot and is said to be in critical condition. Finally a 51-year old man was shot and remain in unknown condition.



Officers reported they are searching for two suspects that fled in gray sedan.



According to investigators, a group of 20-30 people were hanging out at the beach, most of them in their 20's.



Thats when two suspects approached the group. An altercation broke out, which then led to a shooting.



No other injuries were reported.



Officers reported one of the suspects is in his 20's , mix ethnicities, 6'1 tall, and is approximately 160 pounds. He also has a buzzcut and was wearing a black mask during the shooting.



No description for the 2nd gunmen was released.



Both Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker released statements saying:



“We’re outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left 5 people injured. It’s tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community.



The beach will remain close for Sunday as city members and authorities work on plans to ensure safety and peaceful community use.



No other information is available at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Station.



