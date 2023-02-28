17 County Jail Inmates Injured After Ingesting Possible Controlled Substance In Castaic

First responders at Pitchees Detention Center Photo by Air7 HD

An investigation is currently underway after more than a dozen county jail inmates were injured Tuesday morning after a major medical emergency broke out at Pitchees Detention Center in Castaic.



Authorities say it all happened just before 11:30am, when LA county firefighters responded to reports of a medical emergency at Peter Pitchees Detention Center in Castaic.



When firefighters arrived they found over 17 injured inmates, at least 1 of them were said to be in critical condition and another 2 in moderate condition.



The rest of the remaining inmates were treated by paramedic's at the facility.



According to jail deputies, it is believed that all 17 inmates ingested possibly an unknown controlled substance.



The other inmates conditions were not given. The inmates gender and age was not specified.



No other injuries were reported at the facility.



Multiple LACoFD resources and ambulance's responded to the scene.



The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department is still actively investigating this incident.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the LASD Homicide bureau at (323)-819-5500 or the Peter Pitchees Detention Center at (213)-473-6100.



No other information is available at this time. More details will be become available as soon as possible.



