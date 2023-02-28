Stranger Things Star Actor Noah Schnapp Reveals Having First Few Scripts To Season 5

Photo by Stranger Things

Stranger things star actor Noah Schnapp "Will byers" has already came out to the public to mention he received the first few script's for Stranger Things season 5.



The well-loved Netflix series dates back to 2016 with the first season "The vanish of will byers" , stranger things couldn't leave the fans blank after that hit.



The show went on from 2017-2022 their last season that was slit in to two different volumes "The hellfire club & The end is the beginning".



With the cast big #StrangersThingsDay that took place back in November of 2022, fans enjoyed the many events that happened while there. The event started from 12am-4pm with things listed in a row from the kick off to the super secret.



Many of stranger things in heavy belief that season 4 Vol.1 &2 was really the last season ever for them.



But what many didn't know was that their "Super secret" was revealed as a Season 5.



Season 5 will have the chapter name of "Hawkins Will Fall" and will contain an unknown amount of episodes.



The famous star Noah Schnapp as "Will Byers" took to the internet recently that season 5 is confirmed and he has been the first member from the cast to receive the first 3 script's.



"The duffers just sent them to me. Im so exited. I have not read them yet. But i did receive the first 3 scripts". Noah Schnapp confirmed on the internet.



Star Noah Schnapp also took to the internet just days after New Years to tell everyone "He's gay".



The fans didnt seem to care, in fact many supported him about him coming out the closest.



No other information is available at this time.



