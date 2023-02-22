Charges Filed Against Man Who Fatally Stabbed Another Man In Fremont

Patrol Car Photo by Google

Charges have finally been filed against a man who fatally stabbed another man in Fremont nearly a week ago.



The incident happened on February 16th at approximately 4:10pm after a passerby notified Fremont PD of an altercation between two men near Stevenson Blvd & Paseo Padre Parkway.



A witness intervened before officer's could arrive.



Upon arrival, officer's located a male victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officer's attempted life-saving measures until firefighters and medics could arrive.



Despite the life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The victim was a 48-year old male.



The suspect was identified as Eddie Moses, a 40-year old male in the area of the homicide. Moses was arrested without further incident.



There were several witnesses to the altercation, and the edges weapon used in the murder was located and collect as evidence, according to Fremont PD.



The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.



Moses was subsequently charged with murder, as well as a weapon allegation, and sentencing enhancement. Moses remain in custody at Santa Rita Jail with an unknown bail.



If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Detective brent butcher at 510-790-6900.



No other information is available at this time.



