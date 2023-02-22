Popular Infant Formula Being Recalled Due To Cross Contamination

Enfamil Prosobee Plant-based formula Photo by The Food And Drug Administration

A popular name baby formula is being recalled due to possible cross contamination that cause serious health issues.



Reckitts "Enfamil" ProSobee Simply Plant-based formula is being recalled due to possible cross contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii



The plant-based infant formula was manufactured between August 2022 and September of 2022 and was distributed nationwide.



The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. The recall batches are ZL2HZF & ZL2HZZ with the UPS code of 300871214415 the use by date of Mar.1 2024.



The recall involves approximately over 145,000 cans. No other Prosobee Simply Plant-based infant formula was impacted/affected.



No illnesses or adverse events have been reported. If parents have any questions, they should consult with their pediatrician or contact us at 1-800-479-0551 24/7 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com



"We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure". The company stated.



"After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier". The company also stated.



Consumers who purchased ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Product with batch codes ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024” should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund.



No other information is available at this time.



