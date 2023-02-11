Fullerton, CA

Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Assaulting A Minor While On Duty

Westmont Community News

Mohamed MaoPhoto byFullerton PD

A security guard is sitting behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor while on duty in Fullerton.

It was happened on Thursday, February 7th , at approximately 7:20pm when Fullerton PD Officers responded to the police lobby where a 17-year old female was reporting she was a victim of sexual assault.

The victim told officer's, she and her boyfriend were sitting in a car in the rear of a shopping center parking lot on the 1800 blk of Malvern when they were approached by a security guard.

The security guard appeared to be in uniform and was driving a an official "security" type of vehicle.

That security/suspect was later identified as Mohamed Mao.

Mao ordered the 17-year old female out of the vehicle away from her boyfriend, placed her in the back seat and locked her inside.

Mao then drove to a different part of the shopping center, where he sexually assaulted her.

The guard then released her only after the she was able to notify her parents about the incident on her cellphone.

Fullerton PD officers drove to the location the victim said she was assaulted at. While there, officer's observed mao attempting to stop another vehicle in the shopping center parking lot.

Mao was immediately detained and arrested for assault with the intent to rape, kidnap , sexual battery, and impersonating a police officer.

Mao was taken to Fullerton city jail where he being held on a $100,000 bail.

Investigators learned that this incident occured on Mao's second day of his employment. authorities also believe there may be other past victim's of mao who they are asking to come forward.

You can call Detective N. Valdes at (714)-738-6754. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855)-TIP-OCCS.

