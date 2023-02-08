Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested For Rancho Cucamonga Gas Station Shooting

76 Gas Station Photo by Google

Authorities have made an arrest in the attempted murder of an employee at a 76 Gas station Friday night in Rancho Cucamonga.



Deputies from Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's station responded to of a gas station worker shot on the 10000 blk of Arrow Route at approximately 9:12pm.



According to the 911, The customer walked into the 76 Gas station and found the worker on ground suffering from a gunshot wound.



When deputies arrived they found and confirmed the clerk was shot. He was transported to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.



One suspect fled the scene prior to deputies arrival.



Its unclear if this was a robbery that turned into a shooting or if this was just a shooting. The motive remains unknown according to deputies.



No other injuries were reported.



The clerks identity was not released and is being kept confidential.



Deputies checked the immediate area but were unsuccessful with locating any suspects.



On February 6th at approximately 5pm, Deputies from Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division located and arrested 18-year old Royell Richard , a resident of Los Angeles.



Richard was located and found on the 1700 blk of West Century blvd, just east of Western Ave.



Richard was taken to West Valley detention center for attempted murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bail.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriffs office at 909-477-2800 with your details.



No other information is available at this time.



Authorities always urge anyone to report "If you see something, say something".



Be sure to check out Westmont Community News on Twitter, wix, and nextdoor neighbors for exclusive news like this one.