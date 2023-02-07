Suspect Arrested After Critically Shooting A NYPD Officer During An Attempted Robbery

NYPD Crime Scene Photo by NYPD

A person of interest was detained after an off-duty NYPD officer was critically shot during an attempt to purchase a car Saturday evening.



NYPD responded to reports of shots fired on the 470 blk of Ruby St at approximately 7pm.



Another 911 caller stated a person was shot.



FDNY and medica first to arrived they the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS transported the victim to a hospital in critical condition.



Officer's quickly learned that the victim, was an off-duty police officer.



After a brief investigation, Officer's stated the off-duty officer met with a man in attempt to purchase a car he found on Facebook marketplace.



Things turned left when the suspect in this case pulled a gun on the off-duty officer in attempt to rob him. When the officer refused, an exchange of gunfire took place.



The off-duty officer was struck in the head and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.



As of Feb.7th, that officer is said to still be fighting for his life.



On the morning of February 6th, authorities confirmed they identified amd arrested a man name Randy Jones, a 38-year old resident of New York.



Jones was tracked back to a Days Inn in Nanuet, NY where had been laying low. NY/NJ regional fugitive task force successfully arrested jones with further incident.



Charges are still said to be pending against jones as detective's execute search warrants.



Anyone with information regarding this incident call 1-(800)-577-TIPS.



