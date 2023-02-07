ATM Taken During Armed Robbery At 7-Eleven In Lincoln Heights; Search For Armed And dangerous Duo

7-Eleven In Lincoln Heights, LA Photo by Google

Police is continuing to search for an armed duo after robbing an ATM out of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights Tuesday morning.



LAPD Hollenbeck officer's responded to reports of robbery on the 3700 blk of North Mission Rd just after 4:20am.



Two men armed with guns robbed the convenience store , per the 911 caller.



When officer's arrived they confirmed two armed men did in fact robbed the 7-Eleven at gunpoint.



But after reviewing footage from the store, they stated that both suspects took an ATM out of the 7-Eleven.



The ATM consisted of an unknown amount of US currency inside.



Officer's described both suspects as males, wearing gray hoodies and black face masks.



An LAFD paramedic was requested to assist a person with a head injury from an assault during the robbery.



Its unclear if that victim was an 7-Eleven employee or a regular customer.



Both suspects fled the store in an unknown direction. No weapons were recovered, no shots were fired, and no other injuries were reported.



No other suspect description or information is available for this incident.



LASD South LA/Lawndale deputies were also investigating a 7-Eleven robbery Monday night in the City of Lawndale. No injuries were reported for that incident. There was also no suspect description or information for that incident.



No other information is available at this time.



