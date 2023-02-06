Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LA

LAPD detaining the shooting suspect Photo by SkyFox

A suspect wanted for a shooting was taken into custody following a wild high speed Pursuit through the LA area Monday afternoon.



It all began just after 12pm when LAPD units when into pursuit of the shooting suspect near 6th St & La Brea near the Mid-Wilshire area. It is believed that the shooting the suspect was wanted for occurred in Downtown LA.



At some point during the chase the suspect ditched his vehicle and quickly jumped into a gray vehicle.



The chase made it's way down into the Jefferson Park/Crenshaw area where LAPD Southwest officers got involved.



The suspects was doing speeds up to 80-90mph during the chase. Eventually the pursuit quickly made its way into the hyde park area.



Moving quickly through resident streets, the suspects found his way down to Florence Ave where he was going eastbound into Inglewood.



Sepulveda blvd was his next turned where he came down to Manchester ave in the Westchester area. Then came down to century blvd going westbound towards the LAX, where the suspect could be seen making a U-turn from SkyFox .



Finally the suspect got onto the Northbound I-405 freeway where he collies into the center divider.



The suspect bootbailed across the freeway, through traffic onto a Ash St in the Inglewood area.



Officer's quickly chase behind the suspect and witnessed him attempting to jump into a white pickup truck from the passenger side.



Quick thinking officer's finally tackled the suspect and took him into custody without further incident.



A backpack was recovered that the suspect was seen running with. LAPD Southwest officers were able to recover a handgun believed to be used in the shooting.



No other information is available at this time.

