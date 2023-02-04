Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho Cucamonga

76 Gas Station Photo by Google

Authorities are investigating after a 76 Gas station clerk was found shot in Rancho Cucamonga Friday night.



Deputies from Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's station responded to of a gas station worker shot on the 10000 blk of Arrow Route at approximately 9:12pm.



According to the 911, The customer walked into the 76 Gas station and found the worker on ground suffering from a gunshot wound.



When deputies arrived they found and confirmed the clerk was shot. He was transported to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.



Deputies reported they are searching for at least two suspects that fled after the area after the shooting.



Its unclear if this was a robbery that turned into a shooting or if this was just a shooting. The motive remains unknown according to deputies.



No other injuries were reported.



The clerks identity has not been released and is being kept confidential.



Deputies checked the immediate area but were unsuccessful with locating any suspects.



No weapons were recovered. No arrest have been made.



Rancho Cucamonga sheriff's are investigating this as an attempted murder case.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriffs office at 909-477-2800 with your details.



Callers wishing to stay anonymous is urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).



No other information is available at this time.



Authorities always urge anyone to report "If you see something, say something".



Be sure to check out Westmont Community News on Twitter, wix, and nextdoor neighbors for exclusive news like this one.