Rancho Cucamonga, CA

7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On Campus

Westmont Community News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKOio_0kclpEEp00
Gummy BearsPhoto byGoogle

An investigation is currently underway after multiple students were ill after consuming gummy bears that were laced with marijuana on Thursday.

It all started on Feb.2 when a student at Vineyard Junior High School brought (edible) gummy bears that contained marijuana. That student identity was not released.

The student then eventually provided the gummies to over several other students while on campus during school hours.

At some point, all seven of those students shortly reported to school staff that they were feeling very ill.

Rancho Cucamonga Fire district quickly responded to the school, treated, and transported those students to hospital's where their condition was not given.

All other parents were notified after the incident broke out. No other injuries were reported.

The ill students gender and age was not released.

As for the student who authorities believed were selling the marijuana-laced gummy bears, its unclear if that student was arrested.

Rancho Cucamonga Sheriffs office is continuing to investigate to how the student got their hands onto these edible gummy bears.

Vineyard Junior high school has continued to remain open for regular school hours.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriffs office at 909-477-2800 with your details.

Callers wishing to stay anonymous is urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

No other information is available at this time.

Authorities always urge anyone to report "If you see something, say something".

