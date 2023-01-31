Los Angeles, CA

One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LA

Westmont Community News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbxBa_0kXPEfYC00
LAFD on scene of 3-car crash

At least one person was killed and three others were injured in deadly 3-car crash in pico-union neighborhood is Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

LAFD and LAPD responded to reports of a vehicle collision with injuries on Hoover St & West Olympic blvd around 1:50am.

According to multiple 911 callers, multiple people were trapped and there may have been more than one person injured.

When firefighters arrived they located three vehicles involved, at least two people were confirmed trapped.

A third person was shortly found and confirmed trapped as well. The victim was quickly extricated.

Before firefighters started to extricate the victim's, they already saw that one person was critically injured.

A total of four patients were reported to be injured from the collision.

Finally after extricating all the victims, one of them was pronounced deceased from their injuries.

Another two patients that was pulled from the wreck was said to be listed in critical condition. Both victim's were rushed to a local trauma center.

A forth victim was said to have sustained minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

All of the victim's gender, age, and identity have not yet been released.

A canopy was requested for the deceased victim and a crime scene was set up around the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is currently being investigated by LAPD central traffic officers.

No other information is available at this time.

