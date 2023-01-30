Investigation Underway After Anti-Armenians Flyers Were Posted Around Beverly Hills

Flyers posted around Beverly hills Photo by KTLA

An investigation is underway after multiple anti-armenian flyers were posted in Beverly Hills over the weekend.



On the morning January 28th, Beverly hills PD were investigating multiple reports of a anti-armenian flyers posted in the area of La Cienega blvd & Wilshire blvd.



“I was so angry,” Sepi Shyne, the mayor of Beverly Hills, told a KTLA reporter.



“We have seen so much hate against the Jewish community and Black folks, and it’s horrifying. Mayor Sepi Shyne also said.



"Wipe Armenians off the map" part of one of the flyers read.



This discovery comes all after the LA Board of supervisors voted to call on president biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to support the efforts to end the Azerbaijan blockade.



Water, food, and other necessities that entered Negorno-Karabakh was severely limited to over 120,000 Armenians due to this blockade.



Armenian-americans held multiple marches over the weekend for show support for their people's affected by the blockade.



Armenian youth federation member Tenny Alaverdian helped an organization on sunday in Beverly hills in efforts to call on officials to act on this blockade.



"Shocking and vile", Alaverdian described after seeing the flyer in the community that she called her home all her life.



Anyone with information is asked to call BHPD at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can reported by texting "TIP BHPDALERT" followed by the info to 888777.



No other information is available at this time.



