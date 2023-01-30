Woman Seeking Justice After Scary Dog Attack In South Los Angeles

3-Year old skooter after attack Photo by Torres via Nextdoor Neighbors



A woman is seeking justice following an attack on her small dog by two stray dogs in South Los Angeles.



A woman who goes by "Brenda Torres" lives in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, just east of Westmont.



It all happened on January 16th in the area of Century Blvd & Hoover St when Torres and 3-year old pug name skooter was leaving her parents home. While walking back to her car, a brown pitbull type of dog made its approach to Torres and her pug.



At first, it didn't seem aggressive as he approached him. Thats when the dog walked away and came back with another white dog.



"He smelled my dog and started to walk away" Torres told WCN.



Brown stray pitbull Photo by Torres via Nextdoor Neighbors



"All of a sudden a white pitbull came out of nowhere and appeared aggressive" Torres also told WCN.



With torres first instinct she quickly tried to put her pug in the backseat of her car, but the white pitbull came out of nowhere and barged torres out the way.



"Followed by the brown one barging in" torres said.



In fear as both pitbulls cornered her dog in the backseat, torres thought to pull their black collars but that was unsuccessful



"So i grabbed their collars and tried pulling them out but they were so strong" torres also said.



Torres sadly knew she wouldn't have been able to get both pitbulls out so she decided to get her dog out instead.



As torres was busy trying to pull her dog out, the white pitbull got a hold of her pug's leg and yanked him out of her hands.



White stray pitbull Photo by Torres via Nextdoor Neighbors



Torres closed her car door in attempt to to trap the brown pitbull in but she realized that other side was open.



Torres managed to pried the white pitbull mouth open to let her dog go but then the brown one latched onto her dogs neck.



"All of sudden the brown one grabs my dog neck and starts swinging him like a chew toy" Torres describes.



"It was so scary, i thought he was going to kill him. I was already so tired from fighting i felt helpless".



A spike of adrenaline came into torres and she started to scream at the top of her lungs for help.



Thankfully nearby neighbors came out and cars pulled over to help tores. The dogs ran away, police came out and then an ambulance.



After the attack torres rushed her dog to a vet where he sadly received stitches and a laceration tube.



Torres dog was prescribed antibiotics which she says didn't work because the wound still somehow managed to get infected.



Although Torres is glad her pug is alive, she is still very worried about medical bills due to her dog's ongoing testing, etc.



If you want to help torres and 3-year skooter to ease their pain, you can easiy click the link to their GoFundMe below and donate. Link to Skooter GoFundMe