Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA Area

Suspect hiding in Bushes in Area Photo by Fox 11

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a brief vehicle pursuit through East LA and ended in Montebello Sunday afternoon.



It started in East LA when a suspect in a blue expedition took LASD East LA deputies on a chase through surface streets when it jump on the the SB I-5 Fwy in Boyle heights.



The suspect was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon on a LASD deputy.



The chase then went on the the WB I-10 Fwy through the downtown LA Area for a bit before jumping back EB on the I-10 back towards East LA.



That's when CHP East LA officers got involved for a minute then backed off as the suspect got back into surface streets.



Suspect surrender to authorities Photo by ABC7



An LASD Airship was overhead the whole time with the pursuit.



The chase finally stopped when the suspect footbailed on Luma Rd and ran into some bushes on Lincoln Ave & 18th St , just south of Luma Rd.



The suspect remained in the bushes for quite some time. Deputies set a containment around the suspect, with Montebello PD assisting them.



After nearly 25 minutes in the bushes, the suspect eventually and finally surrendered to deputies, and officer's just after 4:40pm without further incident.



No civilian, deputy, or officers were injured during this incident.



No other information is available at this time.



