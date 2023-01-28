Shooting In Westmont Leaves One Man Dead

LASD Crime Scene Tape Photo by Google

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Westmont late Friday night.



LASD South LA/Lawndale deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 1200 blk of West 110th St around 11:17pm.



When deputies arrived they found they found the victim, a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.



LACoFD and Medics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.



Man nearby residents reacted to this shooting, saying didn't like "I thought it was fireworks smh".



"He passed away bro. Heard them yelling and screaming in agony" one nearby resident said.



"Sounded like a AR shots, 20+ , another nearby resident said.



"Whats sad is I didn't even flinch or jump when i heard them. #Igottagetawayfromhere. Another nearby resident said.



The victim's identity has not been released.



One nearby resident said that their son was killed in the same spot over 4 years ago, and deputies yet still haven't found the suspect responsible.



Deputies did not release any suspect information or description.



No other information is available at this time.



This shooting marks the 3rd shooting death in Westmont since the new year. Plus one person who was stabbed to death in Westmont also earlier this month.



