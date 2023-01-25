SkinnyDipped® Products Being Recalled Due to Undeclared Peanut Allergens

Photo of products being recalled Photo by Food And Drug Administration

For those who knows what SkinnyDipped® is, then lookout for these products if not then pay attention because these products are voluntarily beimg recalled due to undeclared peanut allergens.



On Jan.20th, SkinnyDipped® a brand in Seattle,WA has recalled a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped® dark chocolate Cocoa Almond and SkinnyDipped® dark chocolate salted caramel cashews shown the the photo proved, due to undeclared peanut allergens.



The company made it known to the FDA the same day and the FDA confirmed and approved the to be harmful on the 23rd.



"People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen". Said in a statement from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).



The product were sold in retail stores nationwide and is limited exclusively being recalled by the product and the *Best by" date.



Those dates are:



SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews- 5/05/2024 & 5/6/2024 with the lot # of B23005 & B13006.



SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds- 4/20-4/21/2024 with the lot # of B22354, B12355, B22355, and B12354.



The dates and lots numbers can be found on the back of the package nea the lower right corner.



No othet SkinnyDipped® products have been recalled.



Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it, should discard any product, and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you have any questions, please reach out to SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 (M – F, 9am – 5pm PT)