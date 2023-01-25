One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building Fire

Shots from Users via Citizen App Photo by Citizens App

At least one person is dead, 7 others were injured after a fire broke out in a high rise building in Chicago Wednesday morning.



Chicago FD responded to multiple reports of a fire on the 18th Floor of a high ride building on the 4800 blk of Lake Park Ave just after 10am.



According to those 911 callers, the fire was on the 18th floor and there were possibly multiple injuries.



When firefighters arrived they saw and confirmed a heavy fire on the 18th floor of a 25-floor high rise that was spreading fast.



Within 30 minutes firefighters requested a second-alarm as the fire was spreading from the 18th floor down to the 16th floor and also up to the 22nd floor of the high rise building.



More shots from Users via Citizen App Photo by Citizens App



It wouldn't be until the next 15 minutes when firefighters requested a third-alarm fire assignment.



By 11:20am, the assignment boosted up to a forth-alarm fire.



Before 12:30pm, the fire was to said have spread fron the 22nd floor to the 24th floor.



As firefighters were checking for injuries they found over 8 people in need of medical attention.



A total of nearly 12 ambulances responded to the scene. One person unfortunately succumbed to their injuries during the fire.



First responders reported at least another 5 people were transported to hospital with serious injuries and 2 others with non-life threatening.



The genders and ages are unknown.



The cause of this horrible fire is actively under investigation by Chicago Arson units and Chicago PD.



More details will become available asap. Follow WCN on Twitter for more exclusive news.