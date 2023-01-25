Woman Arrested After Hours Long Standoff On Catalina Island

Photo from LASD SEB Shot Photo by LA County Sheriffs

A woman is in custody after allegedly firing shots from a residence and leading authorities on a hours-long standoff on Catalina Island Tuesday.



It all began at approximately 12:30pm when LASD Avalon deputies responded to reports of an armed woman on the 300 blk of Wrigley Terrace Rd.



Prior to deputies arrival they got word that the suspect may have been experience a mental illness.



As deputies arrived they confirmed a woman was armed and held up inside a home.



At some point the woman reportedly fired shots from the home. Its unclear if the shots were towards deputies or somewhere else.



Deputies made multiple attempts to get the woman to surrender but she was reportedly uncooperative.



LASD Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and a crisis negotiation team (CNT) were dispatch to help make contact with the suspect in efforts to bring the situation to a safe end.



Finally just before 7:40pm, deputies were able to talk it out and got the woman to surrender. She was taken in custody without further incident.



Its unclear if any weapons were recovered. No civilian or law enforcement officer was injured.



Those who dont know, The city of Avalon aka Catalina Island is still apart of Los Angeles County and is home to LA county sheriff's.



Catalina Island has its own fire department (Avalon Fire Department) as well as LA County firefighters Station No.55 .



Avalon has a population of less than 3,400 people and is the 739th largest city in California.



Follow Westmont Community News on Twitter for more stories like this one.



