Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance

Torrance PD Patrol Cars Photo by Google

Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning.



Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.



According to the 911 caller, a man robbed the victim at Walmart.



Another 911 caller reported two men threatened to shoot the victim during a robbery but no weapons were seen.



When officer's arrived and investigated, they confirmed a person was robbed by two men and was threatened to get shot.



Officer's advise they are on the lookout for two suspects that fled in a black Honda civic.



The first suspect is described as white man, 5'10, 220 pounds, glasses, and tattoos on his left eyebrow. He was reported to be wearing a cream colored sweatshirt and pajamas pants.



The second suspect is described as white man, 28-years of age, 5'6 with a mole on his right cheek. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.



Both suspects fled in the black honda civic in an unknown direction from the scene. Officer's did not clarify what was taken from the victim.



Thankfully the victim was not injured during the robbery.



Torrance PD recently handled the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect near Hawthorne Blvd & Sepulveda Blvd Monday morning.



The guman that killed 11 people and injuried 9 others. Their conditions still range from stable to critical condition.



Two more mass shootings took place in San Mateo and Oakland, California later that day, taking the lives of 8 people.





