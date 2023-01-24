5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro

Photo of Crime Scene Photo by Google

Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California.



It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.



San Leandro PD took the lead and continued to investigate. Detectives spent hours investigating, conducting surveillance footage, and reviewing data records.



Authorities were ableabl to determine there were at least five suspects involved in 27 different robberies.



During the all robberies, over $30,000 dollars was said to be an estimate amount taken. All the robberies involved taking cigarettes and cash at convenience stores.



On the morning on Jan.10th, authorities from San Leandro, Hayward, and Alameda county sheriff's conducted a total of four simultaneous search warrants and were able to arrest all five suspects without further incident.



All five suspects have been identified as:



#1. 22-year old Patricia Sarmiento, a resident of Oakland, CA



#2. 22-year old Ray'mon Jessie Simon, a resident of Oakland, CA



#3. 20-year old Lorenzo Sarmiento, also a resident of Oakland, CA



#4. 24-year old Devaughn Sermiento, another resident of Oakland, CA



lastly #5. 22-year old Arial Teleb Perez, a resident of Richmond, CA



San Leandro authorities worked very close with the Hayward PD, and Alameda County Sheriff's office with this investigation.



"SLPD would like to acknowledge their tenacious efforts and their partnership throughout this investigation", said Lieutenant Matthew Barajas with the SLPD.



